Dogs and cats do not need skincare routines, but a few practices can keep their skin healthy and coat shiny
Skin is more than just a coat of fur. It helps maintain body temperature, prevent dehydration, and support the immune system
For a healthy coat, add an omega supplement with omega 3, 6, and 9 in the right proportion to their diet
Ensuring that your pet is getting the right nutrients is the first step to a good coat
Bathe them once a fortnight with a good-quality shampoo that is diluted before direct contact with the skin
Regular flea treatment, whether a good old spot-on or a tick and flea preventative tablet, is essential
Regular grooming and brushing of the coat also keeps the skin healthy by stimulating blood circulation
Caring for your pet’s skin will keep them looking their best as well as contribute to their overall health
