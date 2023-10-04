0 || 7

Dogs and cats do not need skincare routines, but a few practices can keep their skin healthy and coat shiny

Skin is more than just a coat of fur. It helps maintain body temperature, prevent dehydration, and support the immune system

Photo Credit: File photo

For a healthy coat, add an omega supplement with omega 3, 6, and 9 in the right proportion to their diet

Photo Credit: File photo

Ensuring that your pet is getting the right nutrients is the first step to a good coat

Bathe them once a fortnight with a good-quality shampoo that is diluted before direct contact with the skin

Regular flea treatment, whether a good old spot-on or a tick and flea preventative tablet, is essential

Photo Credit: File photo

Regular grooming and brushing of the coat also keeps the skin healthy by stimulating blood circulation

Caring for your pet’s skin will keep them looking their best as well as contribute to their overall health

