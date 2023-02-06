0 || 7
Harry Styles was awarded the best pop vocal album for 'Harry's House' at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
Photo Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Published Feb 06, 2023
Adele was awarded the best pop solo performance for 'Easy on Me'
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance"
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Brandi Carlile poses with her awards for Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance
3 || 7
Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez presents an award at the Grammys.
4 || 7
Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jill Biden presents an award
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Sam Smith performed at the Grammys.
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LL Cool J performed at the Grammys.
7 || 7
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello