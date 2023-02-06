0 || 7

Harry Styles was awarded the best pop vocal album for 'Harry's House' at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Photo Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Published Feb 06, 2023

Adele was awarded the best pop solo performance for 'Easy on Me'

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance"

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Brandi Carlile poses with her awards for Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance 

3 || 7

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Lopez presents an award at the Grammys.

4 || 7

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jill Biden presents an award

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Sam Smith performed at the Grammys. 

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LL Cool J performed at the Grammys. 

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello