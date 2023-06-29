0 || 7
There’s no reason to stay away from ice cream just because it’s raining
Summer is the season for ice cream but the cool texture helps counter the humidity of the monsoon too
Small batch, hand-churned ice creams or gelatos with an accent on unique flavours are perfect through the year
If you're in Chennai, try Shmoozie's strawberry ice cream. They also have flavours like banoffee pie, mango mint, and tea-inspired chai spicecream
Amadora Gourmet Ice Cream in Bengaluru and Chennai uses locally sourced ingredients and has a variety of flavours from salted butter caramel to Mami’s Filter Kapi
Also in Chennai is Bingeasana, which offers handcrafted gelatos in a range of flavours including Coorg Coffee and Roasted Sicilian Pistachio
Offering just three flavours via on Instagram—mango sorbet, cereal milk and malty Milo—Scoopy Doo sells hand churned ice cream
Les Amis gelateria creates authentic gelatos and sorbets in condensed milk and vermicelli flavours
