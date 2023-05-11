0 || 7

Tech giant Google unveiled its new hardware lineup, including Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published May 11, 2023

Google Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable phone, and comes with a host of bells and whistles

Photo Credit: AFP

Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Fold has an interesting thin design

Photo Credit: AFP

When you open it up, the phone has a 7.6-inch screen with a thinner profile than any other foldable phone in the market

Photo Credit: AFP

Google also introduced a new large language model, used for training AI tools like chatbots, known as PaLM 2

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google Pixel 7a, a mid-tier smartphone has Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, an up to 90Hz Smooth Display and wireless charging

Photo Credit: AFP

Hundreds attended the launch event at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California

Photo Credit: AFP

Its conversational chatbot Bard will be available to users in 180 countries and languages beyond English

Photo Credit: AFP

