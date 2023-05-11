0 || 7
Tech giant Google unveiled its new hardware lineup, including Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a
Published May 11, 2023
Google Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable phone, and comes with a host of bells and whistles
Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Fold has an interesting thin design
When you open it up, the phone has a 7.6-inch screen with a thinner profile than any other foldable phone in the market
Google also introduced a new large language model, used for training AI tools like chatbots, known as PaLM 2
Google Pixel 7a, a mid-tier smartphone has Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, an up to 90Hz Smooth Display and wireless charging
Hundreds attended the launch event at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California
Its conversational chatbot Bard will be available to users in 180 countries and languages beyond English
