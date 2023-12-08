0 || 7
Gin will be the star of the show at an innovative gin cocktail festival this weekend in Bengaluru
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Gin Explorers' Club
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Hosted by the Gin Explorers' Club, this is the second edition of the festival in the city
1 || 7
It will be held at Bengaluru's Jayamahal Palace on 9 and 10 December between noon and 10pm
2 || 7
More than 10,000 people visited last year, and previous editions have been held in Delhi and Mumbai
3 || 7
Some of the city's best restaurants will host pop-ups and serve a range of snacks and cuisines
4 || 7
From exclusively crafted tasting sessions and cocktail workshops to interactive sessions, there is something for everyone
5 || 7
The eclectic music line-up includes Lifafa, Anoushka Maskey, Arun Sivag, Farhan Rehman, Frizzell D’Souza and L’Nee
6 || 7
Click here
About 15 homegrown and global gin brands will serve a blend of cocktails
7 || 7