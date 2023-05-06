0 || 7

Amazon Prime's Jubilee is one of the most stylish Indian shows. Some tips to mimic its vintage, Art Deco style

Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Amazon Prime

By Team Lounge
Published May 06, 2023

Mint Lounge

This ivory pure silk organza sari has a cutwork pearl-studded border and floral embroidery, from Archana Rao

Photo Credit: File photo

These delicate diamond-studded earrings can uplift any look, from Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery

Photo Credit: File photo

Nothing says vintage like a fedora. Try this Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora by Gigi Burris

Photo Credit: File photo

Exude old-world glamour in this velvet co-ord set with a puff-sleeved, ruffle-hemmed crop shirt and ankle-length trousers, from andindia.com

Photo Credit: File photo

A distinctive cameo-style etching of cherry blossoms framed in 18-carat gold with diamonds, handcrafted by Shachee Fine Jewellery

Photo Credit: File photo

This Tarun Tahiliani zardosi hand-embroidered frame bag defines vintage chic

Photo Credit: File photo

Complete the look with these Amalili Mirrored Leather Sandals by Christian Louboutin

Photo Credit: File photo

