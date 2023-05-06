0 || 7
Amazon Prime's Jubilee is one of the most stylish Indian shows. Some tips to mimic its vintage, Art Deco style
Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Amazon Prime
Team Lounge
Published May 06, 2023
Mint Lounge
This ivory pure silk organza sari has a cutwork pearl-studded border and floral embroidery, from Archana Rao
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
These delicate diamond-studded earrings can uplift any look, from Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Nothing says vintage like a fedora. Try this Noelle Velvet Trimmed Wool-Felt Fedora by Gigi Burris
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Exude old-world glamour in this velvet co-ord set with a puff-sleeved, ruffle-hemmed crop shirt and ankle-length trousers, from andindia.com
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
A distinctive cameo-style etching of cherry blossoms framed in 18-carat gold with diamonds, handcrafted by Shachee Fine Jewellery
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
This Tarun Tahiliani zardosi hand-embroidered frame bag defines vintage chic
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Complete the look with these Amalili Mirrored Leather Sandals by Christian Louboutin
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo