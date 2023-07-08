0 || 7
Gaurav Gupta's show was on the final day of Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo Credit: AFP
Published Jul 08, 2023
Cardi B was one of the front-row guests at his show
Photo Credit: AFP
It was titled 'Hiranyagarbha' Gupta had told Lounge that it was 'inspired by the Vedas and the journey of life'
Photo Credit: AFP
Delhi-based Gaurav Gupta presented a collection of structured, dramatic garments
Photo Credit: AFP
Overflowing taffeta, chiffon and glass bugle beads were used in abundance
Photo Credit: AFP
He worked from a palette of green, white, gold and black
Photo Credit: AFP
There were structured gowns, pantsuits and sari-inspired dresses, all silhouettes familiar to Gupta
Photo Credit: AFP
Traditional embroidery techniques such as zardozi, nakshi and dabka were highlighted
Photo Credit: AFP