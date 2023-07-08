0 || 7

Gaurav Gupta's show was on the final day of Paris Haute Couture Week

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 08, 2023

Cardi B was one of the front-row guests at his show

It was titled 'Hiranyagarbha' Gupta had told Lounge that it was 'inspired by the Vedas and the journey of life'

 Delhi-based Gaurav Gupta presented a collection of structured, dramatic garments

Overflowing taffeta, chiffon and glass bugle beads were used in abundance 

 He worked from a palette of green, white, gold and black

There were structured gowns, pantsuits and sari-inspired dresses, all silhouettes familiar to Gupta

Traditional embroidery techniques such as zardozi, nakshi and dabka were highlighted

