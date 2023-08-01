0 || 7

Gardening isn’t just a hobby for most plant parents

Photo Credit: Pexels

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 01, 2023

Mint Lounge

Many took up gardening during the pandemic as it felt healing

Photo Credit: File photo

As plant parents will tell you, gardening is a committed relationship that will nourish you

Preparing the soil, sowing seeds, watering and watching them grow into plants is a commitment

Photo Credit: File photo

Like any healthy relationship, gardening gives back all the love and nurturing you shower on it

Photo Credit: File photo

Involving your children in gardening can create a healthy relationship with food

Photo Credit: File photo

Gardening is absorbing, even meditative and provides a sense of positive anticipation 

Photo Credit: File photo

The healing effects of gardening have been proved in patients with PTSD

Photo Credit: File photo

