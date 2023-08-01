0 || 7
Gardening isn’t just a hobby for most plant parents
Many took up gardening during the pandemic as it felt healing
As plant parents will tell you, gardening is a committed relationship that will nourish you
Preparing the soil, sowing seeds, watering and watching them grow into plants is a commitment
Like any healthy relationship, gardening gives back all the love and nurturing you shower on it
Involving your children in gardening can create a healthy relationship with food
Gardening is absorbing, even meditative and provides a sense of positive anticipation
The healing effects of gardening have been proved in patients with PTSD
