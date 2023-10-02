0 || 7
Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. Here is a list of books, new and old, to understand his ideas of nation-building and ethics
Becoming Gandhi by Perry Garfinkel, a practical guide to practise Gandhian ideals in today’s world
I Am an Ordinary Man, Edited by Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Gandhi’s story from the time he returned to India in 1914 till his death in 1948
Poorna Swaraj by M.K. Gandhi, a window to his vision of attaining real and complete independence or 'swaraj' for India
The Boy Who Became the Mahatma by Rajesh Talwar, a book for children on Gandhi's childhood
Pathways of Global Transformation: Conversations with Bapu, a series of imaginary conversations in which Gandhi tackles contemporary issues
Indian Ideas of Freedom by Dennis Dalton, a compilation of essays about freedom fighters from Gandhi and Gokhale to Ambedkar and Tagore
Non Cooperation in India by David Hardiman, an examination of the first Non-co-operation Movement, from 1920 to 1922
