Along Sri Lanka’s coast, hotels designed by Geoffrey Bawa embody the visual opulence of another time. The lawn at Club Villa Bentota
By
Team Lounge
Published Jul 03, 2023
Mint Lounge
Nowhere on earth, arguably, can one be a beach bum and an architectural aesthete so seamlessly
Club Villa Bentota has an elegant simplicity
The Villa Bentota by KK Collection gives onto the beach
The Villa Bentota has a simple garden with giant coconut trees and frangipani
Cinnamon Bentota Beach has been refurbished and its design and service are hard to beat
Cinnamon Bentota Beach has a beautiful pool and easy access to the beach
Despite the severity of the economic crisis, Sri Lanka's hospitality industry does not compromise on service
Photo Credit: Rovin Shanila/Wikimedia Commons