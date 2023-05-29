0 || 7
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his first round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime
Photo Credit: Reuters
Spectators during the first round match between France's Benoit Paire and UK's Cameron Norrie
Photo Credit: Reuters
France's Benoit Paire in action during his first round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie
Photo Credit: Reuters
US' Sloane Stephens celebrates winning her first round match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in two sets, 6-0, 6-4
Photo Credit: AP
Cameron Norrie reacts during his match against Paire
Photo Credit: Reuters
One of the most awaited matches of the day was played between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and US' Aleksandar Kovacevic
Photo Credit: Reuters
A fan holds up a portrait of Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during his match against Italy's Fabio Fognini
Photo Credit: Reuters
US' Kayla Day after winning against France's Kristina Mladenovic
Photo Credit: AFP