0 || 7
The picturesque wilderness of Iso-Syote, Finland’s southernmost fell, is ideal for everything from trekking and forest bathing to husky safaris
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 22, 2024
Mint Lounge
Syote National Park is a 300 sqkm protected area of ancient spruce forests, owls, reindeer, wolverine and moose
1 || 7
Walking amidst the soaring trees, feet landing noiselessly on the floor carpeted with fallen leaves and pine cones, is satisfying
2 || 7
Since there is almost no light pollution, the park is also a great place for spotting the Northern Lights
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy isosyote.fi/en
Winter activities include husky safaris and snowshoeing
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy isosyote.fi/en
It is also known as a great skiing destination
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy isosyote.fi/en
Click here
Take an e-fatbike safari across the Syote National Park in summer or winter
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy isosyote.fi/en
Click here
The air is crisp and invigorating, that indescribable feel of unpolluted mountain air
7 || 7