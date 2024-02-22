0 || 7

The picturesque wilderness of Iso-Syote, Finland’s southernmost fell, is ideal for everything from trekking and forest bathing to husky safaris

Syote National Park is a 300 sqkm protected area of ancient spruce forests, owls, reindeer, wolverine and moose

Walking amidst the soaring trees, feet landing noiselessly on the floor carpeted with fallen leaves and pine cones, is satisfying

Since there is almost no light pollution, the park is also a great place for spotting the Northern Lights

Winter activities include husky safaris and snowshoeing 

It is also known as a great skiing destination

Take an e-fatbike safari across the Syote National Park in summer or winter

The air is crisp and invigorating, that indescribable feel of unpolluted mountain air

