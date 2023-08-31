0 || 7
For a relatively pain-free period cycle, pay attention to your diet
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 31, 2023
Mint Lounge
It is best to stick to simple, homemade food. A few ingredients can be added to your regular diet to relieve pain and bloating
EAT: Jaggery (gudd)
It has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects. Chew a small piece of gud to ease pain or cramps
EAT: Carom seeds (ajwain)
Loaded with protein and fibre, carom seeds relieve bloating and cramps. Boil a teaspoon of ajwain in water and drink
EAT: Fennel seeds (saunf)
Fennel seeds aid digestion, have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in regulating female hormones
EAT: Green leafy vegetables
Green, leafy vegetables boost iron levels and counter fatigue and pain
EAT: Healthy fats like avocado
Omega-3, present in fish and avocado, are good to eat when you are on your period
EAT: Bananas
Rich in fibre, bananas help ease bloating and cramps
