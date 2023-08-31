0 || 7

For a relatively pain-free period cycle, pay attention to your diet

It is best to stick to simple, homemade food. A few ingredients can be added to your regular diet to relieve pain and bloating

EAT: Jaggery (gudd)  It has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects. Chew a small piece of gud to ease pain or cramps

EAT: Carom seeds (ajwain) Loaded with protein and fibre, carom seeds relieve bloating and cramps. Boil a teaspoon of ajwain in water and drink

EAT: Fennel seeds (saunf) Fennel seeds aid digestion, have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in regulating female hormones

EAT: Green leafy vegetables Green, leafy vegetables boost iron levels and counter fatigue and pain

EAT: Healthy fats like avocado Omega-3, present in fish and avocado, are good to eat when you are on your period

EAT: Bananas Rich in fibre, bananas help ease bloating and cramps

