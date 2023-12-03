0 || 7

Lucknow is best known for biryani, but sign up for a walk and find out more about its food traditions

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 03, 2023

Don't miss Lucknow's famous malai paan and other delicacies

Goa's tavernas hark back to a slower way of life and a walk is the best way to experience this lifestyle

In Cancona, Goa, take a tribal heritage walk to learn about the food of local, indigenous communities

If you're in Kolkata, the best way to see another side of the city is through it's mishti walks, focused on sweets

Bengaluru's Pete by Night walks blends business history and culinary tradition as you learn how commerce shaped food habits

In Mumbai, sign up for walks that explain the city's unique links to prohibition and the alcohol trade

In Delhi, walk down the main Jama Masjid road, known for its kebabs

