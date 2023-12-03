0 || 7
Lucknow is best known for biryani, but sign up for a walk and find out more about its food traditions
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 03, 2023
Mint Lounge
Don't miss Lucknow's famous malai paan and other delicacies
1 || 7
Goa's tavernas hark back to a slower way of life and a walk is the best way to experience this lifestyle
2 || 7
In Cancona, Goa, take a tribal heritage walk to learn about the food of local, indigenous communities
3 || 7
If you're in Kolkata, the best way to see another side of the city is through it's mishti walks, focused on sweets
4 || 7
Bengaluru's Pete by Night walks blends business history and culinary tradition as you learn how commerce shaped food habits
5 || 7
In Mumbai, sign up for walks that explain the city's unique links to prohibition and the alcohol trade
6 || 7
Click here
In Delhi, walk down the main Jama Masjid road, known for its kebabs
7 || 7