0 || 7

To make informed choices about what we eat, we must learnt to decipher information on labels 

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published May 15, 2023

Mint Lounge

Packaged food companies create a 'health halo' or the idea that it is good for you around their products

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

They do this by using beautiful photos of food and words like 'fresh', 'baked' or 'heart-healthy'

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

 Switch to healthier alternatives to force change and positively impact your health

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

You don’t need a chocolatey drink  for nutrition. Instead include colourful fruit and vegetables in every meal

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Ultra processed foods with poor labelling include fizzy drinks, sugary cereals and ready-to-eat or heat products

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Bottle and can size are 180-330ml, but nutrition labels cite sugar content per 100 ml. The truth is disguised

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Experts highlight the need for clear labelling on packaged products

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here