0 || 7
To make informed choices about what we eat, we must learnt to decipher information on labels
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published May 15, 2023
Mint Lounge
Packaged food companies create a 'health halo' or the idea that it is good for you around their products
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
They do this by using beautiful photos of food and words like 'fresh', 'baked' or 'heart-healthy'
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Switch to healthier alternatives to force change and positively impact your health
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
You don’t need a chocolatey drink for nutrition. Instead include colourful fruit and vegetables in every meal
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Ultra processed foods with poor labelling include fizzy drinks, sugary cereals and ready-to-eat or heat products
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Bottle and can size are 180-330ml, but nutrition labels cite sugar content per 100 ml. The truth is disguised
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Experts highlight the need for clear labelling on packaged products
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo