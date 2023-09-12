0 || 7
Indian Accent at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai is the newest on the list of 'culture cafes'
Prithvi Cafe in Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre in Juhu has long served delicious comfort food to art lovers
Lamakaan, Hyderabad’s open cultural centre in Banjara Hills serves simple Hyderabadi fare
Anju’s Cafe at Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru is synonymous with a “culture café” that serves soulful food
Palki Cafe at the City Palace, Udaipur
Enjoy food and wine with the stunning City Palace for a view
Baradari Cafe in Jaipur's City Palace
This fine-dining restaurant offers old-world hospitality in a contemporary setting
Café Lota in Delhi’s National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy
Don't miss the Amritsari amaranth machhli aur shakarkandi
Cumulus by Smoor at MAP, Bengaluru
Try the chicken teriyaki in the fine dining restaurant at the Museum of Art and Photography
