0 || 7

Indian Accent at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai is the newest on the list of 'culture cafes'

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 12, 2023

Prithvi Cafe in Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre in Juhu has long served delicious comfort food to art lovers 

1 || 7

Lamakaan, Hyderabad’s open cultural centre in Banjara Hills serves simple Hyderabadi fare

2 || 7

Anju’s Cafe at Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru is synonymous with a “culture café” that serves soulful food

3 || 7

Palki Cafe at the City Palace, Udaipur Enjoy food and wine with the stunning City Palace for a view

4 || 7

Baradari Cafe in Jaipur's City Palace This fine-dining restaurant offers old-world hospitality in a contemporary setting

5 || 7

Café Lota in Delhi’s National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy Don't miss the Amritsari amaranth machhli aur shakarkandi

6 || 7

Cumulus by Smoor at MAP, Bengaluru Try the chicken teriyaki in the fine dining restaurant at the Museum of Art and Photography

7 || 7
