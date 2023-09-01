0 || 7
Whether you want greater strength or better endurance, the ‘time under tension’ method can help
Published Sep 01, 2023
Time can be your best gym partner if you learn how to use it right
Time under tension (TUT) is the time your muscles are in a particular position, or under tension, while you are training
Whether it is rest between exercises, how long you perform an isometric hold, or do a time trial while running, use a stopwatch for TUT
Any exercise has 3 phases: concentric or contraction of the muscle, isometric or the hold at the most difficult part, and eccentric or return to the starting position
There are multiple ways of using TUT, and you can choose where you want to introduce it in an exercise
Add TUT to incline bench press, leg extensions, slow push-ups and overhead pulldowns
TUT will teach you more about your body and help you challenge yourself
