Sports nutrition is more than protein shakes and sports hydration drinks
Published Aug 04, 2023
It is important to understand what supplements do and whether you really need them
Four supplements are often recommended but fitness experts tell you how to use them
MASS GAINER: Those who are underweight or wish to improve muscle mass can use these along with their exercise routine
CREATINE: Helps during high intensity training; best suited for athletes and bodybuilders
GLUTAMINE: An amino acid that promotes recovery, reduces exercise-induced muscle damage and improves performance
MAGNESIUM: Helps energy production, muscle contraction and relaxation
Used on the advice of a trained dietician, supplements can improve your overall fitness
