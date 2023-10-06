0 || 7

Taking the stairs is a daily habit often associated with keeping one's body healthy

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 06, 2023

Mint Lounge

Now, a new study shows that it can also reduce the risk of heart disease

1 || 7

Stairs are a low-cost, no-equipment, and accessible way to include exercise in the daily routine

2 || 7

Climbing more than five flights of stairs daily could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%

3 || 7

Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness

4 || 7

Stair-climbing routines, whether vigorous or moderate, result in significant cardiovascular and muscular benefits

5 || 7

Stair climbing lowers blood pressure but also builds leg strength

6 || 7

Simple lifestyle changes can impact overall health and well-being

7 || 7
 Click here