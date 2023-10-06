0 || 7
Taking the stairs is a daily habit often associated with keeping one's body healthy
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 06, 2023
Mint Lounge
Now, a new study shows that it can also reduce the risk of heart disease
1 || 7
Stairs are a low-cost, no-equipment, and accessible way to include exercise in the daily routine
2 || 7
Climbing more than five flights of stairs daily could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%
3 || 7
Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness
4 || 7
Stair-climbing routines, whether vigorous or moderate, result in significant cardiovascular and muscular benefits
5 || 7
Stair climbing lowers blood pressure but also builds leg strength
6 || 7
Click here
Simple lifestyle changes can impact overall health and well-being
7 || 7