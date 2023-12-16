0 || 7
CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET (Netflix)
A hilarious, painstakingly crafted stop-motion film and a sequel to 1998’s Chicken Run
PRISCILLA (In theatres)
Sofia Coppola directs this film based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis And Me
SILENT NIGHT (In theatres)
An ordinary man who cannot speak who goes on a rampage after his son is killed in crossfire between gangs
THE DELINQUENTS (MUBI)
A crime comedy by Rodrigo Moreno and Argentina’s official entry for next year’s Academy Awards
FRASIER (Jio Cinema)
The hit sitcom from the 1990s returns with a new cast. Only Crane (Kelsey Grammer) remains
HEADLINERS ONLY (Netflix)
A comedy special charting the contrasting but eventful careers of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart
THE CROWN (Netflix)
The second part of the final season of The Crown is here
REACHER (Amazon Prime)
Alan Ritchson returns as a battering ram with a heart of gold
