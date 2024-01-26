0 || 7

FIGHTER (in theatres) Hrithik Roshan stars in this film directed by Siddharth Anand

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 26, 2024

SAM BAHADUR (ZEE5) A biopic on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

ANIMAL (Netflix) Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri star in this controversial film 

GRISELDA (Netflix) Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most ruthless cartels in history

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION (Netflix) Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters to save Eternia

EXPATS (Amazon Prime Video) Nicole Kidman stars in a drama about a group of expats living in Hong Kong

MASTERS OF THE AIR (Apple TV) Set during WWII, it follows the adventures of an air force squadron behind enemy lines

NERU (Disney+ Hotstar) The 2023 courtroom drama starring Mohanlal and Priyamani comes to streaming

