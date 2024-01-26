0 || 7
FIGHTER (in theatres)
Hrithik Roshan stars in this film directed by Siddharth Anand
SAM BAHADUR (ZEE5)
A biopic on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
ANIMAL (Netflix)
Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri star in this controversial film
GRISELDA (Netflix)
Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most ruthless cartels in history
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION (Netflix)
Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters to save Eternia
EXPATS (Amazon Prime Video)
Nicole Kidman stars in a drama about a group of expats living in Hong Kong
MASTERS OF THE AIR (Apple TV)
Set during WWII, it follows the adventures of an air force squadron behind enemy lines
NERU (Disney+ Hotstar)
The 2023 courtroom drama starring Mohanlal and Priyamani comes to streaming
