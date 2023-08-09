0 || 7

Isometric exercises that engage muscles without movement are best to control blood pressure

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 09, 2023

Mint Lounge

Any form of exercise is great. Studies show that when people exercise for 2 weeks, they had reduced blood pressure

1 || 7

Here are five excellent examples of isometric exercises that are effective in controlling blood pressure

2 || 7

PLANK: The plank strengthens abs, lower back, pelvis and glutes.

3 || 7

HOLLOW HOLD: Apart from strengthening stomach and lower back muscles, it stabilizes the spine

4 || 7

BOAT HOLD: Apart from core strength, it improves your pelvis and adductor strength

5 || 7

SIDE PLANK: It strengthens core muscles, including the lower back and glutes

6 || 7

WALL SQUAT: Also called chair pose, it is excellent for quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and ankles

7 || 7
