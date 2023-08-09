0 || 7
Isometric exercises that engage muscles without movement are best to control blood pressure
Any form of exercise is great. Studies show that when people exercise for 2 weeks, they had reduced blood pressure
1 || 7
Here are five excellent examples of isometric exercises that are effective in controlling blood pressure
2 || 7
PLANK: The plank strengthens abs, lower back, pelvis and glutes.
3 || 7
HOLLOW HOLD: Apart from strengthening stomach and lower back muscles, it stabilizes the spine
4 || 7
BOAT HOLD: Apart from core strength, it improves your pelvis and adductor strength
5 || 7
SIDE PLANK: It strengthens core muscles, including the lower back
and glutes
6 || 7
WALL SQUAT: Also called chair pose, it is excellent for quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and ankles
7 || 7