A trekker looks at Everest from Kala Patthar. May 29 marked the 70th anniversary of the first summit

Photo Credit: File photo

Published May 30, 2023

A statue of Tenzing Norgay, who, along with Edmund Hillary, was the first to summit Everest, at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling

Photo Credit: AFP

Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, who climbed Everest for a record 28 times, looks for his name in the Guinness Book of World Records

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kami Rita Sherpa on the summit of Everest during his 28th summit on 23 May 2023

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kathmandu residents mark the 70th anniversary of the first ascent. On 29 May 1953 Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first men to summit Everest

Photo Credit: AFP

Climbing badges on the coat of a veteran mountain guide during a rally organized to mark the anniversary

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kancha Sherpa, the last surviving member of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit

Photo Credit: AFP

Every year, thousands of people from around the world attempt to summit Mount Everest

Photo Credit: File photo

