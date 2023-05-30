0 || 7
A trekker looks at Everest from Kala Patthar. May 29 marked the 70th anniversary of the first summit
Photo Credit: File photo
Published May 30, 2023
A statue of Tenzing Norgay, who, along with Edmund Hillary, was the first to summit Everest, at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, who climbed Everest for a record 28 times, looks for his name in the Guinness Book of World Records
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Kami Rita Sherpa on the summit of Everest during his 28th summit on 23 May 2023
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Kathmandu residents mark the 70th anniversary of the first ascent. On 29 May 1953 Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first men to summit Everest
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Climbing badges on the coat of a veteran mountain guide during a rally organized to mark the anniversary
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Kancha Sherpa, the last surviving member of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Every year, thousands of people from around the world attempt to summit Mount Everest
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo