0 || 7
Buy quirky souvenirs on the famous Kramerbrucke or Merchant’s Bridge
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
Published Jul 25, 2023
Kramerbrucke or Merchant’s Bridge, built around 1325AD, is still home to an artisanal trading community
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
You can walk anywhere in Erfurt in central Germany ad the streets are vibrant
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
A 45-minute drive from the old town takes one to the UNESCO World Heritage Hainich National Park
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
Egapark, 4km west of the city, is a horticultural exhibition, park and botanic garden established in 1961
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
It is home to the largest ornamental flower bed in Europe, from Japanese to rose gardens
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
The Wald Promenade trail offers many places to relax and engage with the scenery
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth
Erfurt is best known for shaping the philosophy of Martin Luther
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth