0 || 7

Buy quirky souvenirs on the famous Kramerbrucke or Merchant’s Bridge

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 25, 2023

Mint Lounge

Kramerbrucke or Merchant’s Bridge, built around 1325AD, is still home to an artisanal trading community

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

You can walk anywhere in Erfurt in central Germany ad the streets are vibrant

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

A 45-minute drive from the old town takes one to the UNESCO World Heritage Hainich National Park

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

Egapark, 4km west of the city, is a horticultural exhibition, park and botanic garden established in 1961

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

It is home to the largest ornamental flower bed in Europe, from Japanese to rose gardens

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

The Wald Promenade trail offers many places to relax and engage with the scenery

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

Erfurt is best known for shaping the philosophy of Martin Luther

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth

 Click here