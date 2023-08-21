0 || 7
Driftwood Band
Their synthpop sounds make you want to get up and dance
Published Aug 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
Tech Panda X Kenzani
Creators of the viral hit 'Dilbar', they give an electronica spin to old Indian tunes
Tarana Marwah
She experiments with her sound and plays with identities while building a musical world of her own
Photo Credit: File photo/Pritiza B
Gauley Bhai
A transnational band, based in Bengaluru, singing in Nepali with influences from around the world
Frizell D'Souza
Mangaluru native, Bengaluru-based Frizzell D'Souza is a self-taught musician with a rich, layered voice
Photo Credit: File photo/Kruthika Pillai
Ahmer
One of the finest exponents of Kashmiri rap
Dhanji
The auteur-rapper from Ahmedabad has a taste for the absurd
BC Azad
His rap music combines incisive political views with irreverent humour
