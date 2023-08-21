0 || 7

Driftwood Band Their synthpop sounds make you want to get up and dance

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

Tech Panda X Kenzani Creators of the viral hit 'Dilbar', they give an electronica spin to old Indian tunes

Tarana Marwah She experiments with her sound and plays with identities while building a musical world of her own

Photo Credit: File photo/Pritiza B

Gauley Bhai A transnational band, based in Bengaluru, singing in Nepali with influences from around the world

Frizell D'Souza Mangaluru native, Bengaluru-based Frizzell D'Souza is a self-taught musician with a rich, layered voice

Photo Credit: File photo/Kruthika Pillai

Ahmer One of the finest exponents of Kashmiri rap

Dhanji The auteur-rapper from Ahmedabad has a taste for the absurd

BC Azad His rap music combines incisive political views with irreverent humour

