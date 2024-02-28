0 || 7

We lead such stressful lives that finding a few moments of quiet can feel like a task

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 28, 2024

Mint Lounge

Here are 6 habits to incorporate into your daily routine to help you manage stress

Exercise every day: Stress melts away when you're working out, playing sports, or dancing to your favourite music

Snack healthy: Unhealthy eating habits exacerbate stress. Carry a box of fruits and nuts to make better food choices

 For healthy snacking post-workouts, have a protein shake or almonds with orange juice or lemon juice 

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water can be challenging. Carry a bottle and drink 2-3 litres of water daily

Scheduling some me-time everyday can help rejuvenate your energy levels

Read, listen to music or meditate for a few minutes to get an energy boost

