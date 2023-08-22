0 || 7
Quinoa ticks the boxes for being whole grain, gluten-free, high protein and full of dietary fibre
Photo Credit: Pexels
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Aug 22, 2023
Mint Lounge
Quinoa is one of the few plant-based foods that is a complete protein
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Think of quinoa as a valuable addition to your culinary repertoire, complementing your existing choices
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Most people think quinoa is bland an cannot be adapted to Indian recipes but this is far from true
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Make quinoa bean patties that can be served as cutlets or become the patty for a burger
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Nandita Iyer
Try a quinoa pongal for breakfast by combining it with moong dal
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Nandita Iyer
Quinoa can be added to paneer cubes to give it some crunch
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Quinoa is versatile and can be used creatively. Click to find the recipes
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo