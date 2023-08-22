0 || 7

Quinoa ticks the boxes for being whole grain, gluten-free, high protein and full of dietary fibre

Published Aug 22, 2023

Quinoa is one of the few plant-based foods that is a complete protein

Think of quinoa as a valuable addition to your culinary repertoire, complementing your existing choices

Most people think quinoa is bland an cannot be adapted to Indian recipes but this is far from true

Make quinoa bean patties that can be served as cutlets or become the patty for a burger

Try a quinoa pongal for breakfast by combining it with moong dal

Quinoa can be added to paneer cubes to give it some crunch 

Quinoa is versatile and can be used creatively. Click to find the recipes

