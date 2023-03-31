0 || 7
Hummus is a classic dip that goes with most quick snacks, from salted chips, pita bread to carrot sticks
Team Lounge
Published Mar 31, 2023
The classic recipe with chickpeas and tahini acts like a canvas to experiment with a whole bunch of ingredients
Here are 5 recipes to keep the menu interesting at your house party
Beetroot hummus
With its bright pink colour, it is a hit with children and adults
Avocado hummus
This Middle Eastern recipe meets Mexican flavours
White bean hummus
White beans along with chickpeas add earthiness to the dip
Red pepper and chilli hummus
Adding these ingredients gives your hummus some kick
Green pea edamame hummus
Substitute chickpeas with edamame beans and peas
