Hummus is a classic dip that goes with most quick snacks, from salted chips, pita bread to carrot sticks

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 31, 2023

The classic recipe with chickpeas and tahini acts like a canvas to experiment with a whole bunch of ingredients

Here are 5 recipes to keep the menu interesting at your house party

Beetroot hummus With its bright pink colour, it is a hit with children and adults

Avocado hummus This Middle Eastern recipe meets Mexican flavours

White bean hummus White beans along with chickpeas add earthiness to the dip

Red pepper and chilli hummus Adding these ingredients gives your hummus some kick

Green pea edamame hummus Substitute chickpeas with edamame beans and peas

