Stock up on ice, skip the usual gin and tonic and try these simple recipes at home
Photo Credit: File photo/Pexels
Team Lounge
Published Jun 11, 2023
Mint Lounge
Use a rosemary-infused syrup or add a few sprigs to a bottle of gin to get infused spirits and use these in gin cocktails
Photo Credit: File photo/Nandita Iyer
Classic Negroni
A classic negroni has equal parts (30ml) of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth
Photo Credit: File photo/Unsplash
Tanqueray Gin & Juice
To 60 ml Tanqueray gin and ice, add 30ml orange juice, 30ml pineapple juice, 1 lime wedge
1 wedge of orange
Spring Bramble from ROKU
Muddle 25ml ROKU, 25ml jasmine tea, 6 cherries (halved and pitted), 1 lemon wheel, 2 tsp caster sugar
Burnett's mint cooler
Mix 60ml Burnett London Dry Gin, 10 ml lime juice, 10ml simple syrup, add 2-3 bar spoons of fresh mint leaves as garnish
Mixed Berry Bramble is a mixed fruit gin cocktail
Photo Credit: Courtesy Taki Taki
Taki & Tonic, a jasmine tea infused gin with Japanese yuzu and hints of basil
Photo Credit: Courtesy Taki Taki