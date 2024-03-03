0 || 7
DUNE: PART TWO (In theatres)
Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Austin Butler return in Denis Villeneuve’s sequel
Team Lounge
Published Mar 03, 2024
Mint Lounge
THE FAVOURITE (Netflix)
Starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, this 2018 film is ideal for Oscar season
1 || 7
SAND JOB (Amazon Prime Video)
The latest episode of 'The Grand Tour' with petrolheads Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond
2 || 7
SPACEMAN (Netflix)
Adam Sandler stars as an astronaut on a solo mission at the edge of the solar system, worried about his marriage
3 || 7
SHOGUN (Disney+ Hotstar)
A shipwrecked English sailor and a powerful feudal lord meet in 16th century Japan
4 || 7
LAAPATAA LADIES (In theatres)
Two young brides get swapped on a train in this comedy by Kiran Rao
5 || 7
MAAMLA LEGAL HAI (Netflix)
A legal drama meets comedy with warm friendships and workplace complications
6 || 7
THE COMPLETELY MADE UP ADVENTURES OF DICK TURPIN (Apple TV)
A reluctant leader of a gang of rogues sets out on a series of adventures
7 || 7