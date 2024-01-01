0 || 7
MIGRATION (In theatres)
A family of ducks undertakes a maiden journey to the Caribbean
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 01, 2024
Mint Lounge
KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN (Netflix)
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti return with another film about three perpetually online friends
1 || 7
RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON (Netflix)
In an attempt to show the change to the meaning of “woke”, humour is often overshadowed by the need to provoke
2 || 7
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW (Netflix)
The story of a Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes mountains
3 || 7
THE THREE OF US (Netflix)
A middle-aged woman diagnosed with dementia returns to her childhood home
4 || 7
12th FAIL (Disney+ Hotstar)
The long-awaited film about a man's struggle to become an IPS officer comes to OTT
5 || 7
BERLIN (Netflix)
A prequel to Money Heist, Berlin is about an ambitious plan to steal a fortune in Paris
6 || 7
Click here
ANNAPOORANI (Netflix)
Nayanthara plays a young woman who who aspires to become India's best chef
7 || 7