Why search for self-help books and podcasts when observing a dog can teach you everything about life
Team Lounge
Published Aug 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Everyday, dogs show us in their own way that the pursuit of happiness is really quite simple
Make new friends whenever and wherever you can--dogs will sniff at all other creatures and try to make friend, even if they are rejected
Enjoy your own company: A dog will find a way to play with sticks, pebbles and entertain herself
Appreciate every moment with loved ones: Every time they see you, dogs will run to greet your with joy
Express your love and reach out to others: Dogs never hold back and ask when they want to be petted or scratched behind the ears
Keep it simple: Dogs enjoy simple things whether rolling in the grass or playing in puddles
Make time for play: Spend time with a dog--you'll learn to love and live fully
