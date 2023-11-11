0 || 7
Continuous loud sounds during the festival season can be deafening for dogs
Published Nov 11, 2023
Mint Lounge
Studies show that 50% of dogs are terrified by sudden, loud sounds. Some tips to soothe them:
1
Photo Credit: Ezequiel Almonacid/Pexels
STAY CALM
Dogs are sensitive to their parents' feelings. It’s essential that pet parents stay calm when their dog is anxious
2
BLOCK OUT THE NOISE
Close windows, doors and curtains to block noise and lights as much as possible. You can also use sound absorption sheets
3
BRING IN SOUNDS YOUR PET KNOWS
If your dog is used to the sound of a fan, air conditioner, television or music turn it on to cut the outside noise
4
Photo Credit: Ivan Babydov/Pexels
CREATE A SAFE CORNER
When dogs hide under a bed on hearing crackers, they are trying to cope with stress. Leave them be. You can also try putting them in a crate
5
TRY AN ANTI-ANXIETY JACKET
Designed to give humans a feeling of being hugged, anxiety jackets work for dogs as well. Buy online or make one at home
6
Photo Credit: Ellie Burgin/Pexels
TRAIN YOUR DOG
Introduce sounds of thunder, drums, crackers in dog training to get them used to it
7
Photo Credit: Rosemary Ketchum/Pexels