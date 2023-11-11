0 || 7

Continuous loud sounds during the festival season can be deafening for dogs

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 11, 2023

Mint Lounge

Studies show that 50% of dogs are terrified by sudden, loud sounds. Some tips to soothe them:

Photo Credit: Ezequiel Almonacid/Pexels

STAY CALM   Dogs are sensitive to their parents' feelings. It’s essential that pet parents stay calm when their dog is anxious

BLOCK OUT THE NOISE Close windows, doors and curtains to block noise and lights as much as possible. You can also use sound absorption sheets

BRING IN SOUNDS YOUR PET KNOWS If your dog is used to the sound of a fan, air conditioner, television or music turn it on to cut the outside noise

Photo Credit: Ivan Babydov/Pexels

CREATE A SAFE CORNER When dogs hide under a bed on hearing crackers, they are trying to cope with stress. Leave them be. You can also try putting them in a crate

TRY AN ANTI-ANXIETY JACKET Designed to give humans a feeling of being hugged, anxiety jackets work for dogs as well. Buy online or make one at home

Photo Credit: Ellie Burgin/Pexels

TRAIN YOUR DOG Introduce sounds of thunder, drums, crackers in dog training to get them used to it

Photo Credit: Rosemary Ketchum/Pexels

