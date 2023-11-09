0 || 7
The Duck Norris watering can is a pop of pink to give flowers competition. Available on freedomtree.in
Published Nov 09, 2023
Good Earth’s new Serendip collection of tableware, including this set of tea plates, is inspired by beauty of a tropical paradise
This hand-painted Gulmohar dinner set by Indian Heirloom Company combines beauty and functionality
Combine Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design with Ikkis’ kullar goblet, a set of two
The Chrysanthemum Side Table by Viya Home, led by designer Vikram Goyal, is the perfect addition to your living room
This CD Jukebox is great to make some noise during Diwali parties. Available on anemos.in and its Mumbai outlet
The Jojo planters come in four sizes and colours and can enliven a cosy corner, desk or children’s bedroom. Available on plantastic.store
Do your Diwali chores in style in this eye-catching apron from jaypore.com
