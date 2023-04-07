0 || 7
Whether it's a sprained ankle or a pulled muscle, injuries can be a challenge to maintaining hard-won fitness levels
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 07, 2023
Mint Lounge
If you’re athletic, there is nothing worse than having to take time out to recover from an injury or surgery
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Age can also slow down the healing and recovery process
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Food plays an important role as fuel in recovery and the right nutrition has the power to encourage healing
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Adequate calorie intake and protein with sufficient micronutrients speed up recovery
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Anti-inflammatory foods and probiotics are vital to healing and recovery
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
The more you invest in eating wholesome, natural foods, the more your body has the right tools to heal you from injury
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Click the link below to find our guide to understand how your diet can help in recovery
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo