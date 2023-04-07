0 || 7

Whether it's a sprained ankle or a pulled muscle, injuries can be a challenge to maintaining hard-won fitness levels

Published Apr 07, 2023

If you’re athletic, there is nothing worse than having to take time out to recover from an injury or surgery

Age can also slow down the healing and recovery process

Food plays an important role as fuel in recovery and the right nutrition has the power to encourage healing

Adequate calorie intake and protein with sufficient micronutrients speed up recovery

Anti-inflammatory foods and probiotics are vital to healing and recovery

The more you invest in eating wholesome, natural foods, the more your body has the right tools to heal you from injury

Click the link below to find our guide to understand how your diet can help in recovery

