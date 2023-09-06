0 || 7

Six galleries are showing the work of emerging artists at the ongoing Delhi Contemporary Art Week

Photo Credit: Courtesy Samanta Batra Mehta & Shrine Empire

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 06, 2023

Mint Lounge

The Delhi Contemporary Art Week is at Bikaner House in New Delhi till 7 September. Here is a sample of the stunning art on show

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Detail from Samanta Batra Mehta's Redux: Search for the Empyrean #2, 2021; Digital ink on archival paper

Photo Credit: Courtesy Shrine Empire Gallery

Detail from Anoli Perera's Voiced: Debris collector - Betrayal, 2022; Mixed media and printed images on paper

Photo Credit: Courtesy Shrine Empire Gallery

Detail from Zaam Arif's The Mist, 2023; Oil on linen

Photo Credit: Courtesy Vadhera Art Gallery

Detail from Khadim Ali's In-Sanity, 2022; Machine and hand embroidery on fabric

Photo Credit: Courtesy Latitude 28

 Detail from Bengaluru-based Devi Seetharam's Brothers, Fathers and Uncles series

Photo Credit: Courtesy Gallery Espace

Detail from Manjot Kaur's Zeruanza; watercolour and gouache on paper

Photo Credit: Courtesy Latitude 28

