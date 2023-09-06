0 || 7
Six galleries are showing the work of emerging artists at the ongoing Delhi Contemporary Art Week
Photo Credit: Courtesy Samanta Batra Mehta & Shrine Empire
Published Sep 06, 2023
The Delhi Contemporary Art Week is at Bikaner House in New Delhi till 7 September. Here is a sample of the stunning art on show
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Detail from Samanta Batra Mehta's Redux: Search for the Empyrean #2, 2021; Digital ink on archival paper
Photo Credit: Courtesy Shrine Empire Gallery
Detail from Anoli Perera's Voiced: Debris collector - Betrayal, 2022; Mixed media and printed images on paper
Photo Credit: Courtesy Shrine Empire Gallery
Detail from Zaam Arif's The Mist, 2023; Oil on linen
Photo Credit: Courtesy Vadhera Art Gallery
Detail from Khadim Ali's In-Sanity, 2022; Machine and hand embroidery on fabric
Photo Credit: Courtesy Latitude 28
Detail from Bengaluru-based Devi Seetharam's Brothers, Fathers and Uncles series
Photo Credit: Courtesy Gallery Espace
Detail from Manjot Kaur's Zeruanza; watercolour and gouache on paper
Photo Credit: Courtesy Latitude 28