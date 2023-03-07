0 || 7
Deepika Padukone arrives for Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show at Orsay Museum
Photo Credit: AFP
Futuristic luminous visors were the highlight of Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Fashion Week
Photo Credit: AFP
US tennis star Serena Williams arrives for the show
Photo Credit: AFP
Accessories that elevate silhouettes indicate an upcoming trend
Photo Credit: AFP
LVMH's newly appointed menswear designer Pharrell Williams
Photo Credit: AP
Models carried bags designed to resemble houses and Paris street signs
Photo Credit: AFP
Zendaya at the show
Photo Credit: AFP
The entire line was designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere
Photo Credit: AFP