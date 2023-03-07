0 || 7

Deepika Padukone arrives for Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show at Orsay Museum

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 07, 2023

Mint Lounge

Futuristic luminous visors were the highlight of Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Fashion Week

1

Photo Credit: AFP

US tennis star Serena Williams arrives for the show

2

Photo Credit: AFP

Accessories that elevate silhouettes indicate an upcoming trend

3

Photo Credit: AFP

LVMH's newly appointed menswear designer Pharrell Williams

4

Photo Credit: AP

Models carried bags designed to resemble houses and Paris street signs

5

Photo Credit: AFP

Zendaya at the show

6

Photo Credit: AFP

The entire line was designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere

7

Photo Credit: AFP

