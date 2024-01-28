0 || 7
A guide to help you repurpose used chairs, sofas and tables while adding a contemporary twist
Team Lounge
Published Jan 28, 2024
One of the joys of repurposing old furniture is the opportunity it presents to inject your personal style into your home décor
Here are some steps that will help you make old furniture cool again
Choose a theme: Whether it’s vintage, modern or eclectic, pick a theme that resonates with your personal aesthetic
Play with colours: Don’t shy away from using bold colours or unique paint techniques to breathe new life into a piece
Add textures: Use fabrics, upholstery, or different wood finishes to add depth and interest
Accessorise: It’s the small details like new knobs, handles or decorative elements that make a big difference
Repurposing old furniture isn’t just a sustainable choice; it’s a canvas for creativity
