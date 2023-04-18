0 || 7

A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar by Ashok Gopal

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

Water in a Broken Pot by Yogesh Maitreya

These Seats Are Reserved: Caste, Quota and the Constitution of India by Abhinav Chandrachud

The Trauma of Caste by Thenmozhi Soundararajan

Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India by Manoj Mitta

Becoming Babasaheb by Aakash Singh Rathore, Part 1 of a two-volume biography

The Evolution of Pragmatism in India by Scott R. Stroud

Babasaheb by Savita Ambedkar, translated from the Marathi by Nadeem Khan

