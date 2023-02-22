0 || 7

It's time to give your comfort wear a glam-up

Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Ikai

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 22, 2023

Mint Lounge

Co-ord track sets and slides are great, but here are some tips to add style to your leisurewear

1 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Quilted velvet jacket in emerald hues from Suket Dhir’s latest collection, Fresco, with a wide collar and front zipper

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge

From luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle, a pajama set in 19 momme silk with a signature greyhound print

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

This natural-dyed leather bag with a rattan weave from indie brand Chiaroscuro is casually elegant

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Up your slides game with this hot-off-the-press Gabriela Hearst pair made from smooth nubuck with gold-trimmed straps

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

These Gucci pants sport ice-cream cones and are cut from silk-twill, with wide legs for max style and comfort

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

The Zoey jacket from Cord Studio is a rich navy colour featuring the brand’s diffused Chase print

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

 Click here