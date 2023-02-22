0 || 7
It's time to give your comfort wear a glam-up
Photo Credit: File photo courtesy Ikai
Published Feb 22, 2023
Mint Lounge
Co-ord track sets and slides are great, but here are some tips to add style to your leisurewear
Photo Credit: iStock
Quilted velvet jacket in emerald hues from Suket Dhir’s latest collection, Fresco, with a wide collar and front zipper
Photo Credit: File photo Mint Lounge
From luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle, a pajama set in 19 momme silk with a signature greyhound print
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
This natural-dyed leather bag with a rattan weave from indie brand Chiaroscuro is casually elegant
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Up your slides game with this hot-off-the-press Gabriela Hearst pair made from smooth nubuck with gold-trimmed straps
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
These Gucci pants sport ice-cream cones and are cut from silk-twill, with wide legs for max style and comfort
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
The Zoey jacket from Cord Studio is a rich navy colour featuring the brand’s diffused Chase print
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo