The Stairway of the Loose Stones is the most iconic of Panaji's stepped streets, one of a kind in India

Photo Credit: Facebook/Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation

By Team Lounge
Published May 14, 2023

Mint Lounge

The steps of the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception is everyone's favourite spot for a photograph

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

Built in the 1930s, Lyceum's Stairway has 139 steps with landings to pause for breath and take in the city view

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

Completed in 1897, the Stairway of the Way of the Cross has 72 steps and 13 landings

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

Not far from Fontainhas, in Mala 70 steps of the Escadinhas do Templo go up to the Maruti temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

A stairway on José Falcão Road has 48 steps and four landings and several houses along its sides

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

The Rainbow Stairs or Escadinhas Ivens has 170 steps and 17 landings leading to breathtaking views of Fontainhas

Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias

Walking is the best way to experience and admire Panaji’s historical and architectural gems

Photo Credit: Facebook/Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation

