0 || 7
The Stairway of the Loose Stones is the most iconic of Panaji's stepped streets, one of a kind in India
Photo Credit: Facebook/Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published May 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
The steps of the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception is everyone's favourite spot for a photograph
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
Built in the 1930s, Lyceum's Stairway has 139 steps with landings to pause for breath and take in the city view
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
Completed in 1897, the Stairway of the Way of the Cross has 72 steps and 13 landings
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
Not far from Fontainhas, in Mala 70 steps of the Escadinhas do Templo go up to the Maruti temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
A stairway on José Falcão Road has 48 steps and four landings and several houses along its sides
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
The Rainbow Stairs or Escadinhas Ivens has 170 steps and 17 landings leading to breathtaking views of Fontainhas
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Chryselle D’Silva Dias
Click here
Walking is the best way to experience and admire Panaji’s historical and architectural gems
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Facebook/Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation