0 || 7

The general belief that coffee is addictive is just another myth

Photo Credit: Unsplash

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 20, 2023

Mint Lounge

Coffee has become an integral part of many people's routines. It fuels our mornings and ignites our productivity

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The idea of coffee addiction luring us into a web of dependency is a myth

2 || 7

The reality is that coffee's caffeine content – the primary suspect in the addiction case – isn't as potent as some might think

3 || 7

On an average, a 250ml cup of coffee contains 80-100mg of caffeine. That's a little more than a cup of black tea and much less than energy drinks

4 || 7

Moderate coffee consumption is generally considered safe and unlikely to lead to addiction

5 || 7

Moderate coffee consumption (3-4 cups per day) is associated with reduced risk of some health issues, including type 2 diabetes

6 || 7

The average Indian consumes around 29 grams of coffee daily or 2 cups of brewed coffee, which is moderate

7 || 7
 Click here