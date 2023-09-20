0 || 7
The general belief that coffee is addictive is just another myth
Published Sep 20, 2023
Mint Lounge
Coffee has become an integral part of many people's routines. It fuels our mornings and ignites our productivity
The idea of coffee addiction luring us into a web of dependency is a myth
The reality is that coffee's caffeine content – the primary suspect in the addiction case – isn't as potent as some might think
On an average, a 250ml cup of coffee contains 80-100mg of caffeine. That's a little more than a cup of black tea and much less than energy drinks
Moderate coffee consumption is generally considered safe and unlikely to lead to addiction
Moderate coffee consumption (3-4 cups per day) is associated with reduced risk of some health issues, including type 2 diabetes
The average Indian consumes around 29 grams of coffee daily or 2 cups of brewed coffee, which is moderate
