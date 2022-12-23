0 || 7
Cities worldwide are lighting up for Christmas
Published Dec 23, 2022
A Christmas market in Paris
An illuminated staircase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Christmas bells in Thane, Maharashtra
A neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York
A Kashmiri artisan paints a Christmas decoration
Children play in fake snow in Manila
Candles light up Lahore
