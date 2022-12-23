0 || 7

Cities worldwide are lighting up for Christmas

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 23, 2022

Mint Lounge

A Christmas market in Paris

An illuminated staircase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Christmas bells in Thane, Maharashtra

A neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York

A Kashmiri artisan paints a Christmas decoration

Children play in fake snow in Manila

Candles light up Lahore

