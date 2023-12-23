0 || 7
Christmas light installations in Tokyo, Japan
Photo Credit: AFP
Team Lounge
Published Dec 23, 2023
Mint Lounge
A child dressed as Santa Claus in Patiala, Punjab
Photo Credit: ANI
Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, US
Photo Credit: AFP
Traditional Christmas piñatas at a family-run business in Acolman, Mexico City, Mexico
Photo Credit: AP
A reindeer forms part of a Christmas tableau in Estonia
Photo Credit: AFP
Visitors dressed as elves at a Christmas Wonderland fair in Miami, Florida, US
Photo Credit: AFP
Lights and decorations on the streets of Paris, France
Photo Credit: AFP
The Capitol Christmas tree in Washington, DC, US
Photo Credit: AFP