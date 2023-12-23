0 || 7

Christmas light installations in Tokyo, Japan

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 23, 2023

A child dressed as Santa Claus in Patiala, Punjab

1 || 7

Photo Credit: ANI

 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, US

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Traditional Christmas piñatas at a family-run business in Acolman, Mexico City, Mexico

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

A reindeer forms part of a Christmas tableau in Estonia

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Visitors dressed as elves at a Christmas Wonderland fair in Miami, Florida, US

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Lights and decorations on the streets of Paris, France

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

The Capitol Christmas tree in Washington, DC, US

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

