0 || 7

Women walk through decorations for the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand

Photo Credit: AP

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 23, 2023

Mint Lounge

Chinese artists perform the dragon dance in Kolkata

1 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

People greet each other after offering prayers at a Chinese temple in Kolkata 

2 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

A dragon dance on a Kolkata street

3 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

A lantern festival in Tangerang, Indonesia

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Entertainers celebrarte Chinese New Year before the Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion match 

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

A parade in The Hague 

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

A dancer at the Nan Hua Temple in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa

7 || 7

Click here

Photo Credit: AFP