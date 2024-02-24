0 || 7

While dogs are cherished family members, it’s crucial to understand the risks they can pose to children

Photo Credit: Dhruv Khichi/Pexels

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 24, 2024

By raising awareness, teaching children and adopting preventive measures, we ensure children and pets coexist peacefully

Photo Credit: Pexels

Children and animals can be good for one another and become the best of friends if they are taught to interact

Children should be taught to respect an animal’s space

Closely supervise interactions between children and dogs, who may not grasp the importance of being gentle

Photo Credit: Pexels

Teach your puppy basic commands like “stay” and “come” so they obey you when a child is around

Dogs must be trained and socialised early on so that they learn not to perceive children as threats

Photo Credit: Sarah Chai/Pexels

Schools should set up educational sessions with pets so children learn how to behave around animals

Photo Credit: Pexels

