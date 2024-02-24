0 || 7
While dogs are cherished family members, it’s crucial to understand the risks they can pose to children
By raising awareness, teaching children and adopting preventive measures, we ensure children and pets coexist peacefully
Children and animals can be good for one another and become the best of friends if they are taught to interact
Children should be taught to respect an animal’s space
Closely supervise interactions between children and dogs, who may not grasp the importance of being gentle
Teach your puppy basic commands like “stay” and “come” so they obey you when a child is around
Dogs must be trained and socialised early on so that they learn not to perceive children as threats
Schools should set up educational sessions with pets so children learn how to behave around animals
