0 || 7

Students in Jalandhar celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3

Photo Credit: ANI

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 24, 2023

Mint Lounge

A child and her mother celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Students at a Delhi government school form a human chain to congratulate the Team Isro

2 || 7

Photo Credit: ANI

The Isro team watches Chandrayaan-3's phases of landing on the moon surface

3 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Images of the lunar surface from Chandrayaan-3

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro

The surface of the moon as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for landing

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro

At Isro, it was team work and technical excellence that led to success

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro

 Click here

People cheer in Srinagar as the Vikram lander touches down on the Moon's south pole

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

 Click here