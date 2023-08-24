0 || 7
Students in Jalandhar celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3
Photo Credit: ANI
Published Aug 24, 2023
A child and her mother celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi
Photo Credit: AFP
Students at a Delhi government school form a human chain to congratulate the Team Isro
Photo Credit: ANI
The Isro team watches Chandrayaan-3's phases of landing on the moon surface
Photo Credit: PTI
Images of the lunar surface from Chandrayaan-3
Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro
The surface of the moon as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for landing
Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro
At Isro, it was team work and technical excellence that led to success
Photo Credit: Courtesy Isro
People cheer in Srinagar as the Vikram lander touches down on the Moon's south pole
Photo Credit: AFP