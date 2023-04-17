0 || 7
India's kadak chai has become karak in Qatar, carried to the country by Indian migrants who missed the taste of home
Qatar's karak tea has a sweet, spicy and milky flavour
It is a version of our very own sweet, milky and masaledar kadak chai, which reached Qatar in the 1960s
Chai uses a cache of aromatic spices like ginger, cinnamon, cloves and the ubiquitous cardamom
A copious quantity of sugar is stirred in. Migrant labourers, who missed their strong tea, began making it in Qatar to sustain themselves
In Qatari karak, canned or condensed milk replaces fresh milk for a more caramel-y colour and viscosity
The whole mixture is boiled together until it thickens slightly
Over the years, the hot tea became a mainstay in Qatari homes and restaurants alike
