0 || 7

India's kadak chai has become karak in Qatar, carried to the country by Indian migrants who missed the taste of home

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

Qatar's karak tea has a sweet, spicy and milky flavour

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

It is a version of our very own sweet, milky and masaledar kadak chai, which reached Qatar in the 1960s

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Chai uses a cache of aromatic spices like ginger, cinnamon, cloves and the ubiquitous cardamom

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

A copious quantity of sugar is stirred in. Migrant labourers, who missed their strong tea, began making it in Qatar to sustain themselves

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

In Qatari karak, canned or condensed milk replaces fresh milk for a more caramel-y colour and viscosity

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The whole mixture is boiled together until it thickens slightly

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Over the years, the hot tea became a mainstay in Qatari homes and restaurants alike

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

