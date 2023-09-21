0 || 7
There are a few thumb rules you can follow to ensure you get maximum benefits from doing cardio as part of your weekly workout routine
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
You don't have to do one intense day of cardio for gung-ho fat burning
1 || 7
Instead build it into your regular workout and fitness routine
2 || 7
You could also set aside time for some energetic games with your children or pets for a cardio workout
3 || 7
Working harder forces your body to adapt by building more stamina while also burning more calories
4 || 7
The key to a well-rounded cardio program is to include all levels of intensity each week
5 || 7
If you know you will have access to certain equipment or areas (a gym, a park, a track), you can plan your cardio activity better
6 || 7
Click here
Maintain a flexible cardio cycle so you get to recover and keep your cardio cycle refreshing, challenging, and fun
7 || 7