Children can line up to meet Santa at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town

Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Cape Town Tourism

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 24, 2023

Mint Lounge

The giant Ferris wheel standing against a bright blue sky adds a spot of fun to Christmas

Cape Town has many excellent Christmas markets, including Cape Gift Market

The weather, typically warm and sunny, is ideal for picnics and long days out. Families are out and about, soaking up the sunshine

Get a taste of adventure by rollerblading along the mountain roads

Christmas lights and decorations add a celebratory air across the city

Green Market Square is the perfect stop for having a relaxed coffee and then shopping in a boutique or the flea market

It may be summer in South Africa, but the lack of snow makes no dent in the holiday spirit

