Children can line up to meet Santa at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town
Photo Credit: All photos courtesy Cape Town Tourism
Team Lounge
Published Dec 24, 2023
The giant Ferris wheel standing against a bright blue sky adds a spot of fun to Christmas
Cape Town has many excellent Christmas markets, including Cape Gift Market
The weather, typically warm and sunny, is ideal for picnics and long days out. Families are out and about, soaking up the sunshine
Get a taste of adventure by rollerblading along the mountain roads
Christmas lights and decorations add a celebratory air across the city
Green Market Square is the perfect stop for having a relaxed coffee and then shopping in a boutique or the flea market
It may be summer in South Africa, but the lack of snow makes no dent in the holiday spirit
